BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.80.

BLK stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $535.24. 669,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $503.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.07. BlackRock has a one year low of $401.80 and a one year high of $539.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. Insiders have sold 6,371 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,225 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 20,980.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $420,451,000 after buying an additional 891,658 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 665.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,780,000 after purchasing an additional 177,099 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 35.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,234,000 after purchasing an additional 100,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,586,748,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 32.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,982,000 after purchasing an additional 63,063 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

