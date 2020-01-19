Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) Price Hits $0.0450 on Major Exchanges

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Blue Whale EXchange token can currently be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Bittrex and CPDAX. Blue Whale EXchange has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $185,494.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blue Whale EXchange has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.43 or 0.03144648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00197672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029658 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,784,192 tokens. The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blue Whale EXchange’s official website is www.bluewhale.foundation. The official message board for Blue Whale EXchange is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation. Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn.

Blue Whale EXchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CPDAX and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Whale EXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Whale EXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blue Whale EXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

