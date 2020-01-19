Bob’s Repair Market Cap Hits $417,622.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $32.15, $7.50 and $20.33. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $417,622.00 and approximately $334,655.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.71 or 0.05790014 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026212 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034061 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127716 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001279 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com.

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $7.50, $13.77, $10.39, $33.94, $5.60, $24.68, $24.43, $50.98, $51.55, $20.33 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

