Bolivarcoin Price Up 65.8% Over Last Week (BOLI)

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. Bolivarcoin has a total market cap of $171,515.00 and approximately $62.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bolivarcoin has traded up 65.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bolivarcoin alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000181 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 186.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bolivarcoin Profile

Bolivarcoin (CRYPTO:BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2015. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 14,117,741 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolicoin.com.

Bolivarcoin Coin Trading

Bolivarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bolivarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bolivarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bolivarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bolivarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.