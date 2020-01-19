BOLT Market Cap Tops $2.66 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. BOLT has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $523,498.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT token can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and BitMax. Over the last week, BOLT has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.17 or 0.02899976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00195567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030354 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127328 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,224,970 tokens. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global.

Buying and Selling BOLT

BOLT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

