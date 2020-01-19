BOMB (BOMB) Market Cap Achieves $648,804.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $648,804.00 and approximately $42,460.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB token can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00007872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00051392 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00074342 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,825.75 or 1.02134292 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00046115 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001582 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 954,586 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,798 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com.

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

