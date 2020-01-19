Bonpay (BON) Price Hits $0.0095 on Major Exchanges

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Bonpay token can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, C-CEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, Bonpay has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. Bonpay has a market capitalization of $107,803.00 and approximately $1,952.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bonpay

Bonpay was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bonpay is medium.com/@bonpay. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com.

Bonpay Token Trading

Bonpay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonpay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

