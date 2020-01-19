Bounty0x Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Bounty0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, IDEX, Kucoin and Radar Relay. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $254,435.00 and approximately $1,010.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.47 or 0.02878040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00196829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00127462 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bounty0x Token Profile

Bounty0x’s genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io.

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, IDEX, Bit-Z and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.