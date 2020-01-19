BoutsPro Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One BoutsPro token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit. During the last week, BoutsPro has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. BoutsPro has a total market capitalization of $152,366.00 and $27,408.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BoutsPro Token Profile

BoutsPro’s genesis date was March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

