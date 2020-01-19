Brokerages Anticipate Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) to Post -$1.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) to post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dermira’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.64). Dermira reported earnings per share of ($1.70) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dermira will report full-year earnings of ($4.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to ($3.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.80) to ($3.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dermira.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.34. Dermira had a negative net margin of 256.08% and a negative return on equity of 583.07%. The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million.

DERM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Swann dropped their target price on shares of Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dermira in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dermira in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Dermira stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,244,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,581. Dermira has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dermira by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dermira by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dermira by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dermira by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dermira by 621.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

