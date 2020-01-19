Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. Gladstone Land posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gladstone Land.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Gladstone Land stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.43. The company had a trading volume of 92,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,150. The company has a market capitalization of $281.39 million, a P/E ratio of -74.61 and a beta of 0.83. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 817.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the period. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

