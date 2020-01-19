Brokerages Anticipate Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Orthopediatrics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.35). Orthopediatrics reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orthopediatrics.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KIDS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Orthopediatrics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Orthopediatrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In related news, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $514,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $343,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 1.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 56.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 13.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 38.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIDS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.80. 95,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,866. The stock has a market cap of $797.50 million, a PE ratio of -62.89 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67. Orthopediatrics has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $51.48.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

