Brokerages Expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.29). Verrica Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRCA shares. ValuEngine raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of VRCA stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.91. 60,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,046. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.31 million, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 4.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 150,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 25,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

