Brokerages Expect WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 40.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on WHF shares. BidaskClub downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Securities raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

In related news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 337,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $4,667,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $87,654.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. 92,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $287.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.67%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

