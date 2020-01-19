BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $10.04 million and $5,009.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $495.37 or 0.05707353 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026109 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034195 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00127275 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001296 BTC.

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,408 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol.

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

