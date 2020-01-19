Callisto Network (CLO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $74,464.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC, Stocks.Exchange and BiteBTC. Callisto Network has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $74,464.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.01 or 0.01909458 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00094740 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Callisto Network

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,333,118,621 coins and its circulating supply is 2,285,799,304 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.