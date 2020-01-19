CargoX (CXO) Price Hits $0.0093 on Major Exchanges

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 22.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $8,825.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX token can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. In the last week, CargoX has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.27 or 0.03143746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00198624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX’s genesis date was December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,218,230 tokens. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io.

Buying and Selling CargoX

CargoX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

