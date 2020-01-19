CCUniverse Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14,337.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 19th. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $63,998.00 and approximately $14,337.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

999 (999) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00039559 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005105 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000452 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000155 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a token. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,008,108 tokens. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org.

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

