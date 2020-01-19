Chimpion (BNANA) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Chimpion token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00004564 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24. Chimpion has a market cap of $12.56 million and $250,051.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.43 or 0.03144648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00197672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029658 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,465 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io.

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

