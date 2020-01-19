Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 22.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRUS. TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

CRUS stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.11. 487,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,812. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $34.61 and a 52-week high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day moving average of $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.61. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $910,401.91. Also, insider John Forsyth sold 7,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $543,317.04. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $3,429,133. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 5.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth approximately $12,911,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

