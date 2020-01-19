Citigroup’s (C) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Citigroup (NYSE:C)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.55% from the stock’s current price.

C has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

C stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.12. 12,410,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,743,826. The company has a market capitalization of $176.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,638.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,674,000 after buying an additional 21,690,409 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,228,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,281,000 after buying an additional 2,322,201 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,193,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,970,000 after buying an additional 1,024,370 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,143,000 after buying an additional 996,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,502,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,348,000 after buying an additional 894,681 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

