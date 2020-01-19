Clams Trading 31% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Clams has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $2.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Clams has traded 31% lower against the dollar. One Clams coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00004835 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex and Poloniex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Clams alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00022063 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00009756 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005584 BTC.

About Clams

CLAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,579,510 coins and its circulating supply is 3,952,903 coins. The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, YoBit, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.