Coin Lion (LION) One Day Volume Tops $385.00

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last seven days, Coin Lion has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. Coin Lion has a market cap of $156,203.00 and $385.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin Lion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.18 or 0.03152113 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00198219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030240 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128415 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Coin Lion Token Profile

Coin Lion was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. Coin Lion’s official website is www.coinlion.com. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion.

Coin Lion Token Trading

Coin Lion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Lion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin Lion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

