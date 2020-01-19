CoinEx Token (CET) Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $12.38 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $272.43 or 0.03144648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00197672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029658 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinEx Token Token Profile

CoinEx Token launched on July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,868,849,038 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,605,037 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom.

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.