ColossusXT Hits Market Cap of $3.06 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. ColossusXT has a market cap of $3.06 million and $3,941.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,789,296,365 coins and its circulating supply is 11,748,254,538 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

