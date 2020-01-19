Comparing ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) & Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get ZEALAND PHARMA/S alerts:

ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ZEALAND PHARMA/S and Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZEALAND PHARMA/S N/A -43.92% -36.02% Apellis Pharmaceuticals N/A -127.91% -67.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZEALAND PHARMA/S and Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZEALAND PHARMA/S $6.02 million 192.08 $92.07 million $3.00 12.11 Apellis Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$127.50 million ($2.34) -17.31

ZEALAND PHARMA/S has higher revenue and earnings than Apellis Pharmaceuticals. Apellis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZEALAND PHARMA/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.9% of ZEALAND PHARMA/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ZEALAND PHARMA/S and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZEALAND PHARMA/S 0 1 4 0 2.80 Apellis Pharmaceuticals 1 3 6 0 2.50

ZEALAND PHARMA/S presently has a consensus target price of $40.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.99%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $46.09, indicating a potential upside of 13.80%. Given Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apellis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ZEALAND PHARMA/S.

Summary

ZEALAND PHARMA/S beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZEALAND PHARMA/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; and Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the discovery and development of peptide therapies for complement-mediated diseases. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis. The company is also developing APL-9, which is in single ascending dose Phase I randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled clinical trials for intravenous administration in systemic indications. It has a risk-sharing collaboration agreement with SFJ Pharmaceuticals Group for the development of APL-2 in hematologic indications. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for ZEALAND PHARMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEALAND PHARMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.