Consensus (SEN) Market Cap Achieves $967,145.00

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Consensus token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. In the last seven days, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Consensus has a market capitalization of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00051392 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00074342 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,825.75 or 1.02134292 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00046115 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Consensus Profile

Consensus (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

