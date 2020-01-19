Contents Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $158,909.00 (CPT)

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. Contents Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $158,909.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Contents Protocol has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Contents Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Upbit and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.37 or 0.05707353 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026109 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034195 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00127275 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Contents Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,271,708,071 tokens. The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur. Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io.

Contents Protocol Token Trading

Contents Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contents Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

