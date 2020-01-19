Cosmos Price Reaches $4.44 on Top Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Cosmos has a market cap of $847.01 million and approximately $208.45 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.44 or 0.00051392 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Coinone, BitForex and GDAC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00074342 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,825.75 or 1.02134292 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00046115 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, GDAC, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.