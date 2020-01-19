Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will announce earnings of $2.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. Costco Wholesale posted earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $8.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.83 to $9.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Edward Jones cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.45.

Shares of COST traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $304.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,444,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,261. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $205.75 and a one year high of $307.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.81.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total transaction of $1,492,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,793.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,313 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,657 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after acquiring an additional 102,456 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,394,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $897,029,000 after acquiring an additional 274,845 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $874,464,000 after acquiring an additional 96,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $448,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

