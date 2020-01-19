CoTrader Reaches Market Cap of $360,775.00 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, CoTrader has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One CoTrader token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. CoTrader has a total market cap of $360,775.00 and $50,170.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $495.37 or 0.05707353 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026109 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034195 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00127275 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001296 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com.

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

