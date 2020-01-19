CrowdWiz (WIZ) Price Tops $0.0044 on Major Exchanges

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. CrowdWiz has a market capitalization of $18,825.00 and $9.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CrowdWiz has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. One CrowdWiz token can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CrowdWiz alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007486 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001425 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000479 BTC.

About CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,300,516 tokens. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io. The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io.

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CrowdWiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrowdWiz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.