Crown Trading Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000530 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $881.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,665.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.72 or 0.03862846 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00627205 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013963 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000412 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 23,866,268 coins. Crown’s official website is crown.tech. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Braziliex, CoinExchange, C-CEX, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

