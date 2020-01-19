CryCash (CRC) Market Cap Hits $530,885.00

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. CryCash has a market capitalization of $530,885.00 and approximately $2,209.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryCash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and Livecoin. In the last seven days, CryCash has traded up 36.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryCash alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000119 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash Token Profile

CryCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,779,936 tokens. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CryCash is medium.com/@crycash. CryCash’s official website is crycash.io.

Buying and Selling CryCash

CryCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.