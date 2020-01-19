Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Up 15.4% This Week

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $617.95 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One Crypto.com Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0473 or 0.00000547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, HitBTC, BiteBTC and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035895 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $491.29 or 0.05684216 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026279 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034399 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00128328 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001189 BTC.

GlitzKoin (GTN) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004025 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,069,406,393 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, DDEX, OKEx, Bittrex, DigiFinex, OceanEx, Bithumb Global, BiteBTC, CPDAX, HitBTC, KuCoin, Fatbtc, Upbit, GOPAX, BigONE, ABCC, Dcoin, CoinTiger, Bithumb, Huobi Korea, Bibox, Huobi Global and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.