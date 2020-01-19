CryptoCarbon Market Capitalization Hits $162,768.00 (CCRB)

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. CryptoCarbon has a total market cap of $162,768.00 and $336.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoCarbon coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. In the last week, CryptoCarbon has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoCarbon alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.06 or 0.03168780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00198569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030292 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Coin Profile

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon.

CryptoCarbon Coin Trading

CryptoCarbon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, BiteBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoCarbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoCarbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoCarbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoCarbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.