Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Market Capitalization Achieves $40.10 Million

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00007411 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market capitalization of $40.10 million and approximately $96,119.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptoindex.com 100 alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $501.71 or 0.05790014 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026212 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034061 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127716 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CRYPTO:CIX100) is a token. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.