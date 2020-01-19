CryptoSoul (SOUL) Trading 22.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One CryptoSoul token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $35,691.00 and $5.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $275.06 or 0.03168780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00198569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030292 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CryptoSoul Token Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 287,031,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,449,321 tokens. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul.

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.