Crystal Clear Trading 8.3% Higher This Week (CCT)

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Crystal Clear token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and YoBit. During the last week, Crystal Clear has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Crystal Clear has a market capitalization of $8,941.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $275.06 or 0.03168780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00198569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030292 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Crystal Clear

Crystal Clear ‘s genesis date was July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,723,973 tokens. The official website for Crystal Clear is crystal-clear.io. The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken. Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal.

Buying and Selling Crystal Clear

Crystal Clear can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crystal Clear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crystal Clear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crystal Clear using one of the exchanges listed above.

