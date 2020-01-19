CVCoin Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last week, CVCoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $382,166.00 and $71,730.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and HADAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.03137288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00197491 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030152 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00128068 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network.

CVCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, HADAX, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

