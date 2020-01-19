CyberVein One Day Trading Volume Hits $288,269.00 (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. CyberVein has a market cap of $4.80 million and $288,269.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberVein token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Bit-Z, Bilaxy and IDEX. In the last week, CyberVein has traded 38.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

U Network (UUU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CyberVein Token Profile

CyberVein (CVT) is a token. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Bit-Z, HitBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

