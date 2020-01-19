CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.95. CyrusOne reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

CONE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.77.

In related news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,490,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $1,692,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,648.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,539 shares of company stock valued at $9,667,068 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 617.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,051,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,589,000 after buying an additional 4,347,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,216,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,029,000 after buying an additional 482,530 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth approximately $27,012,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth approximately $26,512,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 22.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,330,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,648,000 after buying an additional 240,681 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.49. The stock had a trading volume of 523,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,412. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.27, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.42%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

