Dai Reaches Market Capitalization of $103.25 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Dai token can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Radar Relay, HitBTC and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $103.25 million and $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.40 or 0.02885489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00196549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00126680 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Dai

Dai launched on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX, YoBit, Kyber Network, OasisDEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Gatecoin, AirSwap, Radar Relay and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.