Datacoin Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, Datacoin has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Datacoin has a market cap of $17,230.00 and $2.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003880 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026779 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00001068 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00045407 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

