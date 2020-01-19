DecentBet Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One DecentBet token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $351,600.00 and approximately $1,411.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.03137288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00197491 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030152 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00128068 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet’s launch date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, YoBit and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

