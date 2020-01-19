DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, RightBTC, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $1,276.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003870 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026779 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00042783 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Coindeal, Crex24, Kucoin, RightBTC, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

