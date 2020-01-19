Delphy (DPY) Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. In the last week, Delphy has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io and ABCC. Delphy has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $444.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.17 or 0.02899976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00195567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030354 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127328 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy was first traded on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org.

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

