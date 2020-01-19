DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $64.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XRAY. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.96. 1,029,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,997. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.04.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $962.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $600,119.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,659.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,735,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $859,985,000 after purchasing an additional 458,934 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,471,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,324,000 after purchasing an additional 87,294 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,403,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,157,000 after purchasing an additional 850,850 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,747,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,009,000 after purchasing an additional 486,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,501,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

