Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Depomed’s rating score has improved by 14.2% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $6.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Depomed an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Depomed alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Depomed stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.20% of Depomed worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Depomed stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,480,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,370. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. Depomed has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $5.76.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $55.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.26 million.

About Depomed

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Depomed (ASRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Depomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Depomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.