Desire Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Desire has a market capitalization of $13,342.00 and approximately $7,404.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Desire has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,649.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.01910016 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.07 or 0.03810939 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00654356 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.36 or 0.00743038 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00093505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010189 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00024967 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00571304 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Desire Profile

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

